Celebrate with Bon Jovi at the release party for the band’s new album, Forever, on release day. You’ll be able to embark on a “Legendary” three-day, two-night adventure to Nashville, Tennessee where you’ll meet the band!

Snap a pic for your socials– talk about “Forever”–share your favorite Bon Jovi memories and leave with new memories that will last a lifetime. You may even get a Thank You, Goodnight from Jon and the band.

Here's What You Can Win

Meet and Greet session with Bon Jovi

Roundtrip airfare for two to Nashville, Tennessee

Two-night hotel stay

$500 spending money

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Follow the prompts below to enter the sweepstakes-- the more you follow, like, and share, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 21 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, May 27. Prize is provided by Island Records.*

Bon Jovi Albums Ranked Worst to Best A ranking of every Bon Jovi studio album. Gallery Credit: Anthony Kuzminski