In a previous article, we featured some of Massachusetts' most dangerous animals found in lakes and rivers along with one article that featured 14 species of snake found at the bottom of the Quabin Reservoir. It's that time of year when we're seeing more wild animals along with insects and let's not even get started with ticks, remember the Powassan virus? Now, we are taking a break from dangerous animals and insects and spotlighting a couple of strange yet stunning insects that can be found in Massachusetts.

The Acorn Weevil

The Acorn Weevil has a very long snout and at the end of the snout is its mouth which is used to drill its way into acorns. By doing this the Acorn Weevil sucks up the fatty oils from inside the acorn and uses it for nutrition. Learn more about the Acorn Weevil in the video below.

Candy-Striped Leafhopper

The Candy-Striped Leafhopper is very small, about the sliver of a fingernail. They feed on plant sap. According to the University of Minnesota's Department of Entomology, examples of plants they feed on include blackberry and raspberry bushes, rhododendrons, and roses. These bugs have specially adapted mouthparts to pierce into the leaves of their host plant, and suck up the sap from inside. Leafhoppers will often suck up more sap than they need, which they expel forcefully from their abdomen with an audible pop! Learn more about the Candy-Striped Leafhopper in the video below. You can check out the "pop" in the second Candy-Striped Leafhopper video below.

