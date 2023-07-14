The #1 Most Snake-Infested Lake in Massachusetts Has 14 Species

One summer activity I particularly enjoy is swimming. I wish I was able to do it more but things get so busy that sometimes the summer goes by and it's too late. When I was a kid, my parents would take me swimming at a few different lakes including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Cold River in Charlemont, and Wahconah Falls in Dalton just a name a few. The colder the water the better in my opinion.

Get our free mobile app

One thing I wouldn't be crazy about is swimming in a lake, waterfall, or pond knowing that there would be snakes swimming with me at the bottom of the water. That would definitely not thrill me. There's one particular body of water in Massachusetts that trumps all others when it comes to having the most snakes swimming around in it.

Closeup of a garter snake head with its' reflection in water Akchamczuk loading...

Which Massachusetts Lake is Filled with the Most Snakes?

According to AZ Animals Quabbin Reservoir, the largest inland body of water in Massachusetts and the primary water supply for Boston; is the most snake-infested lake in the state. This makes sense seeing that the lake is massive. Quabbin Reservoir's maximum length is 18 miles with a maximum depth of 151 feet. The lake contains 412,000,000,000 gallons. In terms of snake activity, AZ Animals states that the reservoir is home to almost all of Massachusetts’s 14 snake species. You could spot ring-necked and red-bellied snakes, eastern milksnakes, and maybe even a racer. However, the most common snakes are northern watersnakes and eastern garter snakes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Is Swimming Allowed at This Massachusetts Lake?

Swimming is not allowed at Quabbin Reservoir so you won't have to worry about you or your toes bumping into some slithery friends while taking a dip. In addition, there are no dogs allowed at Quabbin Park. The reason behind these strict rules is to protect the water supply. There are some other bodies of water that are infected with snakes in Massachusetts and you can discover those locations by going here.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.