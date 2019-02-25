Queen Biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Wins Four Oscars

Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic focused on the life of late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, won four out of the five Academy Awards it was nominated for at this year's Oscars.

The film was nominated in the Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Actor in a Leading Role and the night's top category, Best Picture. It won in every category it was nominated in except for Best Picture—that award went to 'Green Book.'

Actor Rami Malek received his first Oscar for his performance as Mercury.

Queen also opened this year's Oscars. Original members Brian May and Roger Taylor hit the stage with former American Idol contestant Adam Lambert, which you can check out here .

The awards show won a few points when they brought together the stars from Wayne's World for a reunion.

Actors Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey reprised their roles as our favorite metal-loving duo—Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar—to present Bohemian Rhapsody in the Best Picture category. You can see the onstage reunion here .

