Tanglewood Announces Two New Additions to the 2019 Season

On Thursday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m., the Boston Pops and special guest Marc Martel join together for a celebration of the legendary rock band Queen. Martel, known for his striking vocal resemblance to Freddie Mercury, Queen’s lead singer, has been fronting Queen's official tribute show, The Queen Extravaganza, since 2011. Now, eight years later, Martel also tours all over the world with his own Queen tribute show, The Ultimate Queen Celebration, and orchestral show, Symphonic Queen, and was a vocalist for the 2018 Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, along with Freddie Mercury and Rami Malek. Leading this Pops program in the Koussevitzky Music Shed is James Burton, Tanglewood Festival Chorus conductor and choral director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Making its Tanglewood debut, Postmodern Jukebox brings its hybrid jazz, pop, and swing sound to Ozawa Hall on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. A rotating musical collective started by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011, PMJ is known for reworking popular modern music into different retro genres. The group has gone on to amass over one billion YouTube views with 3.5 million subscribers, and has chalked up more than 1.7 million fans on Facebook. For the past half-decade, PMJ has toured the world, playing hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents. They have also performed on Good Morning America, topped iTunes and Billboard charts, and have caught the attention of NPR Music and NBC News.

Tickets for the Thursday, June 27 Boston Pops Celebrates Queen concert range from $25-$114. Tickets for the Saturday, June 22 Postmodern Jukebox concert range from $29-$99. Both concerts go on sale on Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased here and by calling 888-266-1200.

Postmodern Jukebox joins Live From Here with Chris Thile (6/15), Brian Wilson (6/16), Richard Thompson (6/21), Earth, Wind & Fire (6/28), Rodrigo y Gabriela (6/30), Josh Groban (7/2), James Taylor and his All-Star Band (7/3 & 4), Train and the Goo Goo Dolls (8/5), Gladys Knight and The Spinners (8/28), Squeeze—The Squeeze Songbook Tour (8/29), Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge (8/30), Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (8/31), and Reba McEntire (9/1) as part of the 2019 Tanglewood season popular artist lineup. The Boston Pops Celebrates Queen is an addition to the Boston Pops’ summer schedule.

