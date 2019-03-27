Celebrate Bach’s 330th Birthday In Style

The White Hart Inn located

at the junction of routes 41 and 44 in Salisbury, Connecticut will host a dinner party and recital to celebrate the birthday of composer Johann Sebastian Bach this Saturday, March 30th beginning at 6 pm.

Chef Paul Pearson has prepared a tantalizing menu featuring various foods from the time of Bach's era tastefully complemented with a 21st century presentation, Yes, they will be serving black forest cake for dessert.

Bach's birthday is originally presented as March 21st in publications according to the Julian calendar which was still valid in Eisenach around the year of 1750, but in the present Gregorian calendar, the milestone is observed on March 31st.

For more information and to make reservations for this weekend event, call the White Hart Inn at 1-860-435-0030.