From Bach To Brahms

Bard College At Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts announced a new virtual faculty recital featuring an assortment of solo and chamber music that link the classic works of Johann Sebastian Bach and Johannes Brahms. you are invited to check out this free on-line presentation via Zoom on Sunday, November 8th between the hours of 3 and 5 pm.

Faculty member Anne Legene will dazzle audiences on the cello and pianist Larry Wallach are scheduled to bring the masterful works of these legendary composers to audiences worldwide as the concert is presented at The Kellogg Music Center in the Alford Road campus. members of the campus community could watch the live show in person, however advance reservations are required and masks MUST be worn in the premises with proper social distancing guidelines implemented. Keep in mind, this option is NOT available to the general public as they are welcome to watch these festivities via remote presentation.

Other participants include a piano solo by Ferruccio Busoni and Felix Mendelssohn will man the violin with Leopold Stokowski's Orchestra leading the way on this incredible musical journey. Some of the highlighted pieces include Bach's Suite # 2 in D minor and Chaccone in D minor and a partita # 2 violin solo.

The concert will conclude with a fabulous performance of Brahms's Cello Sonata # 2 in F major, op 99, which is one of seven duo sonatas that was completed in the latter part of his life as this piece displays elements of romantic lyricism which has been called "inspirational" in nature.

By all means, this is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more details and to sign up for participating in a remarkable Sunday show, log on to the Bard College @ Simon's Rock web site by going here.

