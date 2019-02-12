Celebrate Local Agriculture on March 27

Farmers will head to Beacon Hill on March 27 as part of Agricultural Day at the Statehouse 2019. This celebration of local food and farm products will be hosted by the Massachusetts Agricultural Promotion Board and gives farmers a forum during which they can speak directly to legislators about their concerns. Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) is one of 35+ organizations that co-host this event.

"Farming in Massachusetts is a tough business," said MFBF President Mark Amato. "By dedicating one day of their time to meeting with farmers, our legislators are reaffirming their commitment to our industry. I'm looking forward to many productive conversations and discussions."

During the event, Amato will speak to topics and issues that MFBF members have deemed a priority through the organization's grassroots policy development process. Some examples of these concerns include extending the lifetime of special permits for Agricultural Preservation Restriction land parcels, shelter requirements for livestock, science-based pesticide decision making and revising the agricultural sales tax exemption to include tools and materials for fixing equipment as exempt.

"I want to commend all the groups that are working together to host Ag Day," Amato said. "When we work as a united front, we are able to showcase agriculture in a positive light."

The tentative schedule of events for the day are as follows:

- 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Registration, Bartlett Hall

- 10:00 a.m. Farmer Orientation on Agricultural Issues, Nurses Hall

- 10:00 - 11:15 a.m. Farmer/Legislator Visits

- 11:30 - 12:15 a.m. Speaking Program, Nurses Hall

- 12:00 p.m. Taste of Massachusetts Reception & Exhibits, Great Hall & Grand Staircase Area

For the concluding reception in the Great Hall, culinary students and instructors from the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management Program prepare and present a Taste of Massachusetts menu, using products donated from approximately 40 farms and food producers across the Commonwealth.

For more information on Ag Day, please contact MFBF's Director of Marketing and Communications at 508-481-4766 or katelyn@mfbf.net.

(press release and article image sent to WSBS from MFBF for online/on-air use)