Plenty of Options to Enjoy and Celebrate Maple Month in MA

As March has been dubbed 'Maple Month,' Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation encourages consumers to visit their local maple sugar shack and indulge in a maple treat.

"Direct to consumer marketing has become an important component of business for Massachusetts farmers, including maple producers," said Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation President Mark Amato. "We hope to see consumers take part in maple month and additionally, continue to support local agriculture throughout the year."

In addition to the month-long celebration, the Massachusetts Maple Producers Association is set to host Maple Weekend on March 16-17. During this weekend, sugarhouses across the Commonwealth will host demonstrations, tours and tastings. In addition, restaurants will be featuring items made with pure Massachusetts maple syrup.

Massachusetts is home to more than 250 sugarhouses. Please visit this site to locate one near you. Additionally, many maple producers have websites, which offer consumers an opportunity to purchase pure maple products and home delivery.

