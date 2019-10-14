Chaos In The Heart of Stockbridge

Developing news from Stockbridge. A car plowed through the Lee Bank branch on Elm Street as the facility is closed for observance of the Monday holiday. It is unknown why the vehicle crashed into the building which later became embedded at neighboring Michael's Restaurant during the heavily populated lunch hour.

There are reports of multiple injuries as Stockbridge police, 1st responder units plus Lee and Lenox ambulance units were immediately on scene within minutes of the mishap. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid Elm Street in the village of Stockbridge until the situation is cleared. Alternate routes are heavily suggested until further notice.

No further details are available at this time as an investigation is pending. Stay tuned to 860 AM, 94.1 FM WSBS and check back on line here for more information on this breaking story in Berkshire county.