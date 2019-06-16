GB Construction Update for Week of June 17

Paving operations will begin on downtown side streets during the week of June 17. This includes Railroad Street and the upper parking lot, Elm Street, Bridge Street, Church Street and School Street.

Work includes milling and removal of existing pavement, and installation base and top courses of pavement. Portions of these streets may be closed to traffic temporarily, with police officers directing traffic when necessary.

Work will begin daily at 6:00 a.m. However, there may also be overnight paving operations beginning at midnight Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21.

All inquiries can be directed to the Town’s Department of Public Works at 528-0867, or email svandeusen@townofgb.org.

You can listen to an audio version of the construction update below courtesy of Betsy Andrus from the Southern Berkshire Chamber of commerce.