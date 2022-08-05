With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)

A Popular Berkshire County Children's Consignment Sale Makes a Return After a Long Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, Community Health Programs' (CHP) Children's Attic event which is a maternity and children's consignment sale returns on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 am - 1 pm as well as Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9 am-noon at their Great Barrington location (444 Stockbridge Road). By the way, many items will be half price on the 11th.

What Will be Offered at the Children's Attic?

You name it, it will be there. There will be everything from clothing (sizes newborn to youth 16), toys, games, books, furniture, baby equipment, and more. I have done live broadcasts from the Children's Attic more times than I can count and it's always a huge turnout. There are massive white tents lined up with clothes upon clothes, you'll really be able to clean up at this sale. It's a great way to get quality items at deep discounts.

Can I Be Seller at the Children's Attic? Are Volunteers Needed?

You absolutely can be a seller at the Children's Attic. Proceeds consist of 70% to sellers, 30% to CHP. If you want to volunteer at the Children's Attic, CHP would love to have you. One of the big benefits of volunteering is the fact that you'll get to shop early at the Friday preview (Sept. 9) from 5-7 pm. For more information about being a seller or a volunteer, call: (413) 528-0457 or email: childrensattic@chpberkshire.org Whether you're a seller or buyer you can be from any state, town, or city and participate in the Children's Attic.

