Okay, here's a serious question, Berkshire County friends and neighbors: Do you love chocolate? I mean LOVE chocolate? And you will accept no substitutes? Can I get an amen?!?

Even though my sweet tooth has somewhat lessened with age, I still turn to chocolate when I have that craving. And it still amazes me to this day when I find someone who does not like chocolate! My beautiful granddaughter Isabelle, for instance, does NOT LIKE chocolate. She'd rather have vanilla or strawberry. Fine. More chocolate for us, right?

How well do you think you know the favorite cravings of your fellow chocoholics here in Massachusetts? Do you think you could guess the top 3 favorite chocolate candies in the Commonwealth?

Recently BetMassachusetts.com decided to find out the top chocolate candy choices in every state in the country. To come up with their findings, they utilized research from Statista looking at the most consumed chocolate candy. They then looked at Google Trends to determine every state's level of interest for each chocolate candy.

So, what exactly are the top 3 chocolate candy choices for Massachusetts? Kit Kat? Nope. Twix? Wrong Again. What about Milky Way? Sorry. All good guesses (all 3 were top choices for other states) but none in Massachusetts' top 3.

Here we go. According to BetMassachusetts.com, these are 2023's Top 3 Chocolate Candies for Massachusetts. We'll start at #3 and work our way up:

#3.

Yes, the mighty "melt in your mouth, not in your hand" candies are the third choice here in the Bay State.

#2.

For a long, long time Snickers was America's #1 candy bar. As far as Massachusetts is concerned, it's still very popular. Also, it's sentimental for me as it was my late father's favorite candy bar.

#1.

I'm not really sure what my favorite chocolate candy is, but the stacked evidence suggests that it just might be Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. I mean, chocolate and peanut butter? My taste buds can't seem to say no.

There you have it. The top 3 favorite chocolate candies in Massachusetts. Were any of the 3 a surprise to you? I have to confess that I was sure Kit Kats would've made the top 3. Check out the full report on BetMassachusetts.com's website here.

