Consumer Alert: Razor Blades Found In Pizza Dough

According to a story reported on by WTEN/News 10 Albany, on Sunday, Hannaford Supermarkets recalled Portland Pie pizza products at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. This after a customer reported finding razor blades in dough from the brand at one store in Saco, Maine on October 5.

Officials say a man suspected of the tampering has been arrested. Police say a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, which produced Portland Pie branded products, was taken into custody in Dover, New Hampshire. It’ll Be Pizza is based in Scarborough, Maine.

If you purchased Portland Pie products from August 1 to October 11, return them to the store for a full refund. So far, luckily, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Though no foreign objects in the pizza products have been identified outside of Saco so far, Hannaford issued the widespread recall on Sunday. Portland Pie cheese and fresh dough are usually sold in the deli, but the brand has been removed from all shelves. Restocking has also been paused indefinitely.

We thank WTEN/News 10 Albany for this important information.