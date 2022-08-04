Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window

I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window.

According to KSNW/3 Wichita, Kansas, an inmate(whose name has not been given--more on that later) in the Wichita jail managed to bust a hole through one of the jail windows in order to have a way to smuggle drugs in.

It was how he busted the window that's the interesting part. He smeared some hemorrhoid cream on the window, held a lighter to it for more than three hours, and softened up the plastic enough so that with the aid of a drain pipe and a food tray, inmates finally forced the hole in it.

Initially, law-enforcement officials weren't sure how the hole was made, but finally the inmate responsible said he would tell them how he did it on the condition that they transfer him to a different prison. That's why his name has not been revealed.

Apparently, once the hole was punched through the window, inmates fashioned a rope with some torn fabric, forced the rope through the hole, somebody on the outside tied the rope to a bag of narcotics, and then the rope was pulled back in.

And, to make the story even crazier, not only are the inmates in trouble, but a young prison guard who supposedly caught the inmates in the act of smuggling and didn't report it to anyone is potentially facing some time in the clink.

For more on this crazy story, visit KSNW's website here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

