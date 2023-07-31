One of the Best Little Fairs in the Country is in Massachusetts

It's that time of year when fairs across the country will be making their way into your area but did you know one of the best little fairs in the United States is in Massachusetts? That's right, we are talking about the Cummington Fair.

The Cummington Fair will once again be taking place this year across several days including Aug. 24, 25, 26, and 27. Located at 97 Fairgrounds Road in Cummington, the fair will have something to offer for the whole family. We have included the 2023 fair schedule of events below as listed on the fair's website:

Thursday, August 24th

“Welcome back to the fair” Gillette Ride Wristbands $25

4:00 pm GATES OPEN

Antique Engines & Tractor show Open

Midway and Rides Open

Craft Barn Open

Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

“The Lucky Show” (Pavilion)

5:00pm Exhibit Hall Open

5:30pm Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Pavilion)

6:00pm Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

6:30pm Truck Pull (On the Hill)

Alex the Jester (Pavilion)

7:30pm Shelburne Falls Military Band (Main Stage)

9:30pm Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Close

Friday, August 25th

Children’s Night, Cruise Night Gillette Ride Wristbands $25

4:00pm GATES OPEN

Antique Engines & Tractor show Open

Midway and Rides Open

Craft Barn/ Exhibit Hall/ Kids Corner Open

Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

Market Lambs (Sheep show ring)

4:30pm “The Lucky Show” (Pavilion)

Classic Cars on display

Women’s Powder Puff classes over/under 1700#

6’ (classes pull together). Followed by 20’

“No Touch” 2 classes over/under 3400#

6:00pm Raffle Tickets for Bikes-Children under 10

Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Stage after Raffle)

Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

6:30pm Bicycle Drawing MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN

Alex the Jester (Pavilion)

Johnnie Bubar (Main Stage)

7:00pm Youth Dairy Judging (Cattle Show Ring)

Sheep Obstacle Course (Sheep Show Ring)

Demolition Derby by Stoney Roberts (On the Hill)

9:30pm Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Close

Saturday, August 26th

Agriculture Day!, Demo Night Gillette Ride Wristbands $25

7:00am GATES OPEN

8:30am Antique Engines & Tractor Show Open

Youth Oxen Showmanship, Stone boat and

Trained Steer class (Lumberjack Arena)

Ox Judging (Pulling Arena)

9:00am Judging of 4-H and Youth Livestock (Show Ring)

Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Open

10:00am 2400# Draft Oxen (Pulling Arena)

Jolley Interactive Experience (roving the grounds)

“The Lucky Show” (Pavilion)

Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

Youth Lawn Tractor Pull (On the Hill)

Kids Fun Corner 10-7pm (Tent near sheep barn)

11:00am Midway and Rides Open

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (In front of Grandstands)

Al Getler “Ventriloquist (Pavilion)

12 noon Alex the Jester (Pavilion)

1:00pm Oxen and Antique Tractor Parade (Track)

Followed by 2800# Draft Oxen (Pulling Arena)

“The Lucky Show” (Pavilion)

1:30pm Ox Teamster’s Challenge (Lumberjack Arena)

2:00pm Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Pavilion)

3:00pm The County Jamboree (Main Stage)

Alex the Jester (Pavilion)

4:00pm 3200#Draft Oxen (Pulling Arena)

6:00pm Demolition Derby (On the Hill)

6:30pm Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

The County Jamboree (Main Stage)

7:00pm Over 3200# Draft Oxen (Pulling Arena)

7:00-9:00pm Square Dance-

Doug Wilkens & Fall String Band (Pavilion)

9:30pm Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Close

Sunday, August 27th

"Old Fashioned Day" Gillette Ride Wristbands $25

7:00am GATES OPEN

8:30am Antique Engines & Tractor Show Open

9:00am Judging of Adult Livestock (Show Ring)

Craft Barn / Exhibit Hall Open

10:00am Western Mass. Lumberjack Championship

Jolley Interactive Experience (roving the grounds)

Alex the Jester (Pavilion)

Kids Fun Corner 10-5pm (tent near sheep barn)

11:00am Midway and Rides Open

Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Pavilion)

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (in front of grandstands)

12 noon 3100# Draft Horses (Pulling Arena)

“The Lucky Show” (Pavilion)

1:00pm Al Getler “Ventriloquist” (Pavilion)

2:00pm Golden Wedding Contest (Track)

Antique Car and Tractor parade

Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

Alex the Jester (Pavilion)

Turkey Dinner (Dining Hall)

2:45pm Rosie Porter and the Neon Moons (Main Stage)

3:00pm “The Lucky Show” (Pavilion)

3400# Draft Horses (Pulling Arena)

5:00pm Just in Kase (Pavilion)

6:00pm Canines in the Clouds (Outdoor Arena)

6:30pm Over 3400# Draft Horses (Pulling Arena)

7:00pm Craft Barn/Exhibit Hall Close

As you can see there will be plenty of options to keep you and the little ones busy at the Cummington Fair. Plus, you can't forget about the delicious food including french fries, hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, fried Oreos, fried snicker bars, candy apples, cotton candy, and much more. You may put on a couple of pounds at the Cummington Fair but it is surely worth it. You can purchase tickets and get more information about the Cummington Fair by going here.

