A Western Massachusetts Toddler is Fighting for Her Life

Here in Massachusetts, we have much to be thankful for. Right now we are enjoying the fall weather and foliage across the state including the prime areas of Boston, Deerfield, Cummington, and of course, the Berkshires just to name a few.

Get our free mobile app

For One Massachusetts Family, Viewing the Fall Foliage is the Last Thing on Their Minds

Daisy Wetzel is a 4-year-old with an army of supporters. The toddler was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer a few weeks ago prompting a GoFundMe page to help her Berkshire family pay for medical expenses.

In just a few days, the family has seen an outpouring of support with more than $82,000 (as of this writing) donated to their fundraiser. Daisy started chemotherapy on Oct. 5 and has undergone two surgeries which caused her to lose control of part of her body and rendered her nonverbal.

Daisy’s parents Paul and Bex have not left her side for weeks to make sure that every time Daisy opens her eyes one of them is there. According to the family's GoFundMe page, there are so many unknowns for Daisy as her biopsies are analyzed and her chemotherapy and radiation treatment started. Daisy's family states that every day there are little glimmers of hope for recovery and also unfortunately medical setbacks that are daunting and exhausting for Daisy and her family.

Sometimes we don't realize how good we have it until something like this enters our consciousness. If you would like to learn more about Daisy's story and/or make a contribution you can view the GoFundMe page that was set up for her as well as her mother's (Bex) Instagram page.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz