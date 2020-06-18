Cuomo Signs New Order That Can Immediately Close New York Bars

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's signing a new mandate that will result in the "immediate shutdown" of New York bars and restaurants for violating reopening rules and social distancing guidelines.

On Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said he's signing an executive order to strengthen state enforcement of social distancing at bars and restaurants.

The order allows the New York State Liquor Authority to immediately suspend a liquor license if a business violates reopening rules and social distancing guidelines. Cuomo said the new mandate is an "immediate shutdown order" the New York State Liquor Authority can use if a bar or restaurant violates social distancing rules.

He's also signing an order that makes bars responsible for the outside sidewalk of their locations.

"Businesses that violate health guidelines can face the immediate loss of their liquor license or a shut down order," Cuomo tweeted during his COVID-19 briefing. "I'm also issuing an Executive Order holding bars responsible for the sidewalk/area in front of their establishments."

The new order applies to all regions and all phases of the reopening plan. In Phase 2 restaurants and bars can allow for outdoor dining, with social distancing measures. Phase 3 allows indoor dining, with social distancing measures. Guidance for Phase 4 hasn't been released.

On Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing, the governor announced the Mid-Hudson region is on track to enter Phase 3 of the reopening on Tuesday, June 23 and Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 June 24, based on current data. He also said based on guidance New York City is trending to enter Phase 2 on Monday, June 22.

This week, Western New York and the Captial Region joined Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier regions in Phase 3 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan.

New York State is also issuing guidance to colleges and universities to allow some face to face classes for the Fall semester. Campuses must develop a plan and file those plans with New York State.

On Thursday from New York City, Cuomo said 68,541 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday with 618 positive tests or 0.90 percent, which marks another all-time low. 0.6 percent tested positive in the Hudson Valley.