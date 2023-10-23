Massachusetts Toddler’s Struggle to Survive Continues…Support Pours In

You may remember that we recently published an article regarding Berkshire County resident, 4-year-old Daisy Wetzel, and her fight with an aggressive form of brain cancer (Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor).

The Western Massachusetts Toddler's Future is Unknown

Daisy's parents Paul and Bex continue to be by Daisy's side as the family fights this devastating situation with their daughter. As mentioned previously, there are many unknowns at this point regarding whether Dasiy will make a full recovery.

The Family is Facing Emotional Stress and Financial Setbacks

With the uncertainty that hangs in the balance regarding Daisy and her parents' future one thing is certain and that's the fact that the medical bills for Daisy's treatment will pile up if they haven't already. Between biopsies, chemotherapy, and radiation, along with physical, occupational, and speech therapy for Daisy this a never-ending rollercoaster ride for Daisy and her parents not just emotionally but financially.

Support Continues to Pour Out for the Massachusetts Toddler

Due to the numerous tests and therapies that have been conducted on Daisy, a GoFundMe fundraising page has been created for the family. The fundraiser's goal is $125,000.00. The good news is there has been an outpouring of support for Daisy and her family and the current total rests above $108,000.00 (as of this writing). In our previous article, the total was at approximately $80,000.00 and then jumped up to approximately $102,000.00 in just a matter of days.

We Can All Do Our Part to Support Daisy and Her Family

Let's do what we can to support Daisy and her family and make sure the GoFundMe page reaches its goal. It's been exhausting for Daisy and her family but if we can show as much support as possible, the hope is that it will ease the stress to some degree. You can read Daisy's complete story and view the GoFundMe fundraiser here.

