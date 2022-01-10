Dangerous Night Ahead in Massachusetts. Wind Chill as Low as -14 Tonight…

The National Weather Service has posted a “Wind Chill Advisory” in effect beginning at midnight tonight through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the Berkshires bitter cold temperatures with a low on 1 single degree and a wind chill factor reaching as low as -14 below zero. Throw some snow showers in the mix around commute time this morning and the possibility of more snow showers tonight and the Berkshires and all of the northeast is in for a challenge from Mother Nature through tomorrow afternoon.

The National Weather Service is warning that the cold temps could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30-minutes. Hypothermia can also result in long exposure to cold temperatures.

According to the NWS, the arctic blast will last through Tuesday with some relief coming on Wednesday when the temperature will climb close to 28 degrees. Click here for the complete NWS Forecast…

Monday A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night

Scattered snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -14. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -17. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

