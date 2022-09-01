DA’s Office Obtains Jail Sentence For Pittsfield Embezzler

Are you familiar with the term embezzle? It means to steal or misappropriate money or property that's been placed in one's trust. Last month, a Pittsfield man pled guilty to embezzlement and he's finally been given his punishment.

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Leonard Curtis, 27 of Pittsfield, was sentenced to serve two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction.

Along with the jail sentence, Curtis will also get two years of probation during which he must pay restitution. Judge Douglas Wilkins presided over the case. Back on August 1st, Curtis pled guilty to a single count of embezzlement from a bank, three counts of forgery of a check, three counts of uttering a false check, and a single count of larceny over $1,200 by a single scene.

The embezzlement by Curtis dates all the way back to early 2018. Between February and October of 2018, Curtis wrote over 100 cashier checks totaling approximately $220,000 from an unauthorized account for his own personal use.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington weighed in on the matter:

Financial institutions trust their employees with their customers' financial well-being, and those who use that position for personal gain undermine the public's confidence, demoralize other employees, and strain our entire community. I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their detailed investigation into this ongoing scheme, and I am proud of the trial team for their aggressive prosecution of this crime.

Great work all around. Maybe, a lesson will be learned. Hopefully...

