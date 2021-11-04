In a post to social media the popular Shire Donuts, located in Adams, Massachusetts, has announced that they are indeed working on an expansion to Pittsfield.



The beloved donut shop opened in Adams in October of 2020 and hasn't stopped since. Since Jeff and Heather King first welcome customers at their 52 Summer St location, business has been nonstop.

In September of this year, at official ribbon cutting ceremony with local select board members (that had been delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic) iBerkshires reported that Shire Donuts had cranked out 125,000 donuts in the first year in business. That's enough donuts to give one to ever single person who lives in Berkshire County with a few left over.

Shire Donuts are homemade fresh to order and guests can pick either one of their ever changing selections, or enjoy a build your own option with a variety of toppings. Locals and regulars know that popular specialty donuts tend to sell out quickly so there is always an option to pre order your selection and schedule the pick up that works best.

The owners have not yet announced a possible location or timeline for their expansion, but asked patrons to stay tuned for updates.

Check out some of their amazing selections below.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals