What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.

Berkshire County Temperatures Haven't Been Too Out of Control Thus Far for Summer 2022

Luckily, we haven't had too many really hot days this summer but on the days that have been hitting that 90-degree (and above) high, I have noticed that one of my window air conditioning units hasn't been blowing cool air. Instead, the unit still runs and I get a code on the unit displaying E8. This only happens on very hot days. When I saw the message, I obviously wondered...

What Does E8 Mean on My Air Conditioner and is the Issue Fixable?

After doing some research I found that when you get the "E8" code on your air conditioner, it means that your unit is working extremely hard due to very hot and humid conditions and can no longer keep up with blowing out cold air. This makes sense since my unit was displaying the code on those particularly hot days. To fix the issue, it is suggested that you shut off the unit and power supply for about 3-5 minutes before turning it back on. I usually wait longer just to give it some rest. If your unit continues to display the E8 code even on cooler days, it may be time for a new ac. Stay cool.

