Eight Spectacular Family Friendly Waterfalls in Western Massachusetts

Summer has finally arrived in Massachusetts.

Folks who live in Massachusetts know there are only a few fleeting months of summer to enjoy, so once they arrive, there is no time to waste.

Part of the reason we love living in western Massachusetts is the nature that surrounds us. Day hikes and adventures for people of all fitness levels are readily available to us year-round, but once the fleeting summer months have arrived, we're itching to get out there and enjoy it.

There is really no better time of year to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Massachusetts than when those hot summer temperatures are hitting. Getting in the woods, and the water is the best way to beat the heat and humidity which are commonplace this time of year.

The best trips into the woods are the ones that lead you to nature's pot of gold, the waterfall.

Get our free mobile app

I always see great photos of my friend's waterfall adventures on social media and the comments are filled with people asking where these spots are. So, inspired by a friend of mine we put together a list of waterfalls hikes within an hour's drive of Pittsfield the (basically) geographic center of Berkshire County. Yes, we've got a ton of good stuff right outside of the front doors, but a road trip with friends and family to find something new is always a plus.