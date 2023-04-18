Reminder: An Opportunity to Join the Police Force in Berkshire County Awaits You

If you have ever had the desire to join law enforcement, there is an opportunity in Berkshire County, particularly the southern Berkshires as the Great Barrington Police Department is recruiting new officers. Headed up by Chief Paul Storti, the Great Barrington Police Department prioritizes community engagement, mental health awareness, and keeping our community civil and safe. Just look at some of the great things that the Great Barrington Police has done for the local community over the past few years by going here.

If you are interested in joining Great Barrington's local police force, you have an opportunity to take the upcoming police entrance exam on Saturday, June 24 at 8:30 am. The exam will take place that day at the Great Barrington Fire Department and registration needs to be completed by Monday, June 19.

The Great Barrington Police Department is a Class Act Organization

Just to add my two cents. Working with the Great Barrington Police Department from a media standpoint has been enjoyable and easy. Paul and his staff will always answer any questions we have, are willing to come on the air for updates, and are very kind toward us. Plus, the Great Barrington Police Department has been known to open the doors to the public so the community can take tours, ask questions and enjoy some ice cream. The Great Barrington Police Department is a class act if you ask me.

You can get more details about the entrance exam by going here. In addition, a full information packet can be accessed here. The entrance fee for the exam is $100.00.

