WOW: Did You Hear the Exciting News About Heather Barbieri?

Heather Barbieri, Director of Emergency Services at Fairview Hospital has been selected by Great Barrington Rotary as the club's Citizen of the Year. Without a doubt, if anyone deserves this award it's Heather.

In 2021, Heather went beyond her normal duties and took on the additional role of making sure the community was able to get their vaccinations against COVID-19. Heather and her staff set up vaccine clinics at the W.E.B. DuBois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington in early 2021 and those clinics went on for several weeks. The clinics were very successful as the community turned out in droves to receive their vaccinations. Keep in mind, this project, which was no light task, was on top of Heather's normal duties. Did she ever sleep?

I Had an Excellent Experience Receiving My Vaccines at the Great Barrington Clinics

I received my initial vaccines at the W.E.B. Du Bois Middle School clinics in Great Barrington and from my own personal experience, Heather and the staff had these clinics running like a well-oiled machine. The staff was friendly, gave clear instructions, and made me feel very comfortable. It was a first-class operation. Thanks to the initial contact with Heather, the Great Barrington clinics were a delight.

In a press release that was sent to WSBS from Great Barrington Rotary, it states that in order to be considered for the Citizen of the Year award, all nominees must fit the following criteria:

Exemplifies “Service Above Self” in their personal and professional life.

Contributed significantly to improving the quality of life in our community.

Demonstrated leadership on a community issue resulting in the enhancement of community life.

Heather fits the criteria perfectly as she spent time, including her own personal time in making sure our local community was protected from COVID-19.

Congratulations Heather. In my opinion, you deserve this award for the next five years.

A Special Note to Great Barrington Rotary: When you honor Heather at the club's luncheon, make sure you blast some PRINCE.

