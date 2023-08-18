Explore One Of MA Most Stunning And Unique Parks

For those with an adventurous state of mind: Pay a visit to the highest drop cascade in the Bay State and these glorious series of gorges and waterfalls in our backyard offers an extra bonus of being connected to both the Mount Everett State Reservation and New York's Taconic State Park.

Bash Bish Falls is the highest waterfall in Massachusetts as local residents and visitors to our area make this location a popular scenic destination. The dramatic final pitch of Bash Bish Brook drops about 80 feet into an emerald plunge pool. You can enjoy a hike to experience the wonder and beauty of this deep and magnificent gorge. Nearby, Taconic State Park in New York also offers more visitor amenities, picnicking, and camping.

It is a hike to experience Bash Bish Falls as the trails are challenging in nature. The scenic viewing area is worth snapping some extra photos to enhance your visit. this is the only way to gain access to this pristine wonder. This is a natural area with inherent dangers: Remember: safety first. ALL visitors should only use designated trails and areas that are open to the public. Trails and rocks may be slippery, especially during the fall and winter months so wear sturdy shoes. Respect the dangers without taking risks. Be content to simply enjoy the beauty of the falls and there are plenty of opportunities to do so.

There are certain restrictions while you are exploring nature at it's finest:

Pets on leash always. Clean up after your four legged friend and remove waste off site, entering the water is prohibited. No swimming or diving, rock climbing, picnicking, grilling or fires

Alcoholic beverages and glass containers are prohibited, no coolers or trash cans. Please carry-in and carry-out all refuse and personal items. Drones are not allowed and avoid access to the upper gorge from the Massachusetts parking lot, it is dangerous. Restrooms are available between May through mid-October.

Here are the quickest and convenient ways to enter Bash Bish Falls:

From Massachusetts Parking Lot: Difficult ability, about 0.6 miles round-trip. Shorter, more rugged but strenuous. From New York Parking Lot: Moderate ability, about 1.5 miles round-trip. Longer and gradual, but rocky and uneven.

South Taconic Trail: A 12.4-mile hiking trail. Moderate to difficult ability. Access is from Taconic State Park in New York.

BOTTOM LINE: There is SO much to see in the Berkshires. This is a mandatory stop to commune with your thoughts as the rewards are in one word: "extraordinary".

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.massgov.org)