Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Friday & Saturday

The National Weather Service is reporting that a Flash Flood Watch for the area is in effect from noon today through noon Saturday (July 11)

The Flash Flood Watch covers the following areas:

* Portions of northwestern Connecticut...western Massachusetts and east central New York, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In east central New York, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene and Western Ulster.

* Tropical low pressure moving up the mid Atlantic coastline will bring periods of showers to the region Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Rainfall rates may reach up to one inch per hour.

* Heavy rainfall falling in a short period of time will allow for potential flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas. Flash flooding will be possible in urban areas as well.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information by checking our site, call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118 and by downloading our free app which you can do by entering your information below.