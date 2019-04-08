Stevie Nicks Flu Forces Fleetwood Mac Tour Postponement

Fleetwood Mac have been forced to postpone the last few dates of their North American tour because Stevie Nicks has come down with the flu.

“While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” the band said in a statement.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges," Mick Fleetwood added. "The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks, but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

The band had four dates in Canada remaining on its itinerary -- Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary -- that will be rescheduled for dates believed to be in October or November.

But a fifth show, at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2, has been canceled altogether. That gig was announced last week as a replacement for the Rolling Stones , who had to postpone the entirety of their spring tour of North America because Mick Jagger required surgery to repair a heart valve .

Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame less than two weeks ago, becoming the first woman to be enshrined twice, following her induction with Fleetwood Mac in 1998. During the ceremony, she performed "Stand Back," "Leather and Lace" with Don Henley , "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" with Harry Styles (who also inducted her) and "Edge of Seventeen."