Florida Mountain Woman Vanishes in 1982…Family Hoping for Closure
Growing up in the northern Berkshires I used to spend time on Florida Mountain with my dad, uncle and cousin. We would go fishing at Bog Pond along with berry picking in various locations on the mountain. We would also drive over the mountain to Charlemont to go swimming in "Cold River" and I'll tell you, it was cold. Later on in my youth, when I was 18, I met my future wife, Amber (LaGess), who grew up in Florida.
Amber's mother Gail, (maiden name Burdick) is cousins with Lynn Burdick. On April 17, 1982 Lynn went missing. After speaking with Gail recently, she told me that Lynn was in high-school at the time of her disappearance. Though quiet and shy, Lynn had a big heart as she would spend her free time participating in activities with folks from the Cerebral Palsy community. One of the activities she would partake in with them was bowling.
My father-in-law, Harry, mentioned to me that he was on one of the search teams combing through areas all over Florida trying to find Lynn. To this day Lynn's case remains unsolved.
In an effort to find answers regarding the disappearance of Lynn Burdick, Lynn's niece Debbie Davine has organized a fundraising effort through Go Fund Me to raise money so she can purchase billboard advertising to get Lynn's picture and awareness exposed to the public. Bottom line, the family is hoping to get some closure.
The financial goal for the Go Fund Me campaign is $1,500. You can read more about the fundraiser and make a donation by going here.