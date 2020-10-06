Free Online Workshop for Young People to Build Peace

Music In Common announces the launch of 'The Bridge Sessions,' a free monthly online workshop where young people of diverse backgrounds and identities come together to engage in facilitated dialogue and creative collaboration . The series brings communities together and sheds light on the pressing issues of our time.

In this challenging and changing climate, 'The Bridge Sessions' seek to combat othering and to build bridges between young people and the diverse communities to which they belong. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of their shared humanity, diverse identities, and interconnectedness through reflective activities, discussions, and collaborative art-making. Sharing their stories and perspectives, participants are empowered to think through how they can be instruments of change in their local, national, and global communities.

“The Bridge Sessions are spaces made by and for young people to disrupt the cycle of hate and build a more peaceful and just world through building bridges of belonging”, states Music In Common Senior Fellow, Trey Carlisle, who is the project lead for the Sessions.

Seeking to make the life changing experience of Music In Common’s JAMMS and Amplify programs available to a broader audience, The Bridge Sessions is a free online program (via Zoom), open to young people ages 14-21. The Series is peer-led by Trey Carlisle, Ava Shaevel, and Amr Moussa, three members of the 2020-2021 Music In Common Fellowship Cohort and all past MIC program participants and experienced facilitators.

The Bridge Sessions will launch on Oct. 17 from 12-4PM ET with a session on the complexities of racism and its impact collectively and individually, and include poetry writing reflecting on the takeaways from the session’s discussions. The event is free but registration is required. You can register by going here.

About Music in Common

Music In Common is a non-profit organization that empowers youth against hate through collaborative songwriting, multimedia and performance. Since 2005, Music In Common has directly served thousands of people in more than 300 communities across the globe and across religious, ethnic, cultural, and racial sectors. The organization was founded by singer-songwriter and producer Todd Mack in response to the murder of his friend and bandmate, Daniel Pearl, the Wall St. Journal reporter abducted by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002.

For more info, contact Music in Common at info@musicincommon.org or call 413-248-6070.

(above information taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from Music in Common for online and on-air use)