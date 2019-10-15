15th Annual FODfest Concert is Coming

Sheffield, MA -- Music In Common will host the 15th Annual FODfest on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7pm at Dewey Hall in Sheffield, MA. Always free and open to the public, FODfest concerts take place each October as a registered event of Daniel Pearl World Music Days as a way to honor and celebrate the life of slain Wall St. Journal and Berkshire Eagle reporter, Daniel Pearl.

FODfest Berkshires is made possible each year by the generous contributions of time and talent by some of the region’s favorite performers. To date, the FODfest 2019: Berkshires lineup includes Fiora Laina, Haley Trapella, Sandy McKnight’s Pop-Clique, Aimee Van Dyne, Melissa Brinton, Joel Blumbert, Todd Mack, Marisa Massery, and others.

The newly formed Amplify Berkshires youth band will also make their debut appearance, performing songs written by Music In Common youth from around the globe. High school or college-aged youth interested in participating in the ongoing Amplify Berkshires program can find more information and audition at Music In Common’s website.

FODfest features local musicians in a unique format that is part concert, part song swap, and part jam session. FODfest concerts are a living demonstration of the power of music to connect people, generating a sense of community, hope, and healing and often serving as a call to action for individuals and communities to discover common ground.

No tickets are required and admission is free. Guests are welcome to BYOB. The public event for sharing and inviting can found on Music In Common’s Facebook Page.

Since 2005, more than 1000 artists have performed at FODfest concerts around the world on stages that range from backyards to cafe’s to theaters and festivals. Many past performances can be viewed on the organization’s YouTube Channel and feature hundreds of musicians, including renowned artists such as David Grisman, John Gorka, Corky Seigel, Chip Taylor, Ellis Paul, and others.