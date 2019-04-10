Music In Common to Hold Live Auditions for Amplify 2019

Music In Common will host live auditions for Amplify 2019 on Saturday, Apr. 13 from 10am - 12pm at the Berkshire Athenaeum Auditorium in Pittsfield, MA. High school and college-aged musicians will be considered for participation in Amplify 2019, a 2-week residency from July 7-22 at Berkshire School in Sheffield, MA. To learn more about the summer program visit Music In Common’s website .

Vocalists and instrumentalists are welcome to audition and should arrive prepared to perform two songs or pieces. Vocalists may sing a cappella, self-accompanied, or to a backing track. Instrumentalists should bring instruments and any needed accessories. A piano and a speaker for backing tracks will be available on site. Each audition should take no more than 10 minutes and will take place on a first come/first heard basis.

Amplify 2018 youth musicians share their experience and the program’s impact in this short video . Amplify performance videos can be seen here .

Live auditions will take place on Saturday April 13 from 10am - 12pm at the Berkshire Athenaeum Auditorium at 1 Wendell Ave in Pittsfield. Online application is also available by going here . Selections are based on applicants’ skill level and artistic merit, as well as the musical needs of the program. Space is limited and interested youth musicians are encouraged to audition now for consideration.

For questions, please contact Music in Common Program Director Marisa Massery at marisa@musicincommon.org / 413-248-6070.

