2 Opportunities at a Free Thanksgiving Meal Await You in the Southern Berkshires

Berkshire County is definitely a prime place to celebrate Thanksgiving. Think about it. The Berkshire community comes together and is there for one another when times are tough. We look out for one another and appreciate each other's company. The term for this as coined by State Representative Smitty Pignatelli is "Be Berkshire" and we certainly are.

Unfortunately, not everyone in Berkshire County has family to be with on Thanksgiving. Likewise, there are many Berkshire residents that cannot afford to put together a Thanksgiving dinner as food insecurities continue to rise in the southern Berkshires. In addition, the price of turkey has doubled since last year.

There are Two Southern Berkshire Organizations That are Offering to Make Your Thanksgiving Stress Free and Bright

Everyone should have access to quality and delicious Thanksgiving dinners no matter what one's financial situation may be. Luckily, Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington will be hosting its 15th "Community Thanks Supper" on November 22. Seatings will be at 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. You can make your reservation for the free meal by calling (413) 528-2810 ext. 0 or by going here. This is an excellent opportunity to enjoy a wonderful meal with your friends, neighbors, and family in the community.

In addition, the Gutherie Center in Great Barrington is offering up its 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner (take-out only this year) on November 24. This is also a free meal and open to the public. You can reserve your spot by calling (413) 528-1955 or by going here to arrange a pick-up time. This is another great opportunity to enjoy a quality thanksgiving meal without having to worry about all of the cooking, dishes, and financial dilemmas.

Berkshire South Regional Community Center and the Gutherie Center are just two more reasons to be thankful this holiday season. Both organizations certainly know what it means to "Be Berkshire."

