‘Full Burn’ Opens the 2023 Season of ‘Sounds of Summer’ (photos)

The upbeat Berkshire County classic rock/dance band Full Burn kicked off the 2023 season of " Sounds of Summer" at the Great Barrington V.F.W. on Tuesday evening. Unlike last year's kickoff rain didn't put a roadblock in the show. The weather was beautiful and the band delivered in spades as they cranked out classic tunes by "Huey Lewis and the News," "Donnie Iris," "Steve Miller Band," "Wang Chung," a "Led Zeppelin" medley and much more. It was an excellent way to begin this year's concert series.

Get our free mobile app

In case you didn't know Sounds of Summer is a free concert series that takes place Tuesday evenings in July and August at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8pm. The concerts are family-friendly and always free. We want to thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making the concerts possible each and every week including:

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires

Fairview Hospital

The Great Barrington V.F.W.

Mount Everett Sanitation

Catamount Sound's Brad Licht

Laura's on the Go

Monterey T-Shirts

Check out photos from the July 11 concert below and you can get more details about Sounds of Summer including this year's entertainment schedule by going here. Up next on July 18 it's the band Legal Tender.

Sounds of Summer: 7/18/2023: Full Burn

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.