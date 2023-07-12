‘Full Burn’ Opens the 2023 Season of ‘Sounds of Summer’ (photos)
The upbeat Berkshire County classic rock/dance band Full Burn kicked off the 2023 season of " Sounds of Summer" at the Great Barrington V.F.W. on Tuesday evening. Unlike last year's kickoff rain didn't put a roadblock in the show. The weather was beautiful and the band delivered in spades as they cranked out classic tunes by "Huey Lewis and the News," "Donnie Iris," "Steve Miller Band," "Wang Chung," a "Led Zeppelin" medley and much more. It was an excellent way to begin this year's concert series.
In case you didn't know Sounds of Summer is a free concert series that takes place Tuesday evenings in July and August at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8pm. The concerts are family-friendly and always free. We want to thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making the concerts possible each and every week including:
- The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank
- Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires
- Fairview Hospital
- The Great Barrington V.F.W.
- Mount Everett Sanitation
- Catamount Sound's Brad Licht
- Laura's on the Go
- Monterey T-Shirts
Check out photos from the July 11 concert below and you can get more details about Sounds of Summer including this year's entertainment schedule by going here. Up next on July 18 it's the band Legal Tender.