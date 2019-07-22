State Senator Adams Hinds announced Monday via Facebook that the Berkshire Flyer, a pilot train service from New York City to Pittsfield is a go – and it will start in June 2020. This is fantastic news for the many Berkshire County residents who have for years been hoping for a direct train route from the Berkshires to the city.

The welcomed news comes as part of the FY20 state budget conference report which has been released, with both the House and Senate Monday scheduled to send it to the Republican Governor Charlie Bakers desk.

Senator Hinds posted a “Senate Sidelines” video on his Facebook page on Monday morning in which he makes the announces that the Massachusetts State Senate has passed amendments to the state budget that will support the project. Hinds has been hard at work on this project since its inception, and now it's finally happening!

Here is the video in which Senator Hinds announces the funding for the Berkshire Flyer and lays out some of the financial details: