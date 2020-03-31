Person Under the Age of 18 Dies in NYC from Coronavirus

From the Associated Press

New York City reported its first coronavirus death of a person under 18 years old. Health officials report that the city's 914 deaths from the pandemic include one person who is under the age of 18. Details including the person's exact age have not been disclosed.

More than 1,200 have died of COVID-19 across New York state, and 9,500 people are hospitalized with the disease statewide. New York City officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced a partnership Tuesday to bring 250 more ambulances and 500 paramedics and emergency medical technicians to the city.

You can read the entire article by going to the Associated Press' website.