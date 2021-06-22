Funny & True Dog Story That Took Place at a Berkshire County Park

Occasionally, I'll come across some entertaining gold and it must be shared so others can appreciate it. The following story came from a member of the local Berkshire County Facebook group, Bi*&^&ng in the Berkshires:

Here's the story below:

The other day I was at the local public park (not a dog park, but dogs are allowed there). We were walking along in a high movement area so I had my dog on a leash. Another dog, off leash, sees us and starts approaching.

My dog needs her space so we start moving away, but the dog got to us before we could leave. My dog was stressing a little so I politely said to the woman, sorry my dog doesn't want to play and ushered her dog away. Her dog gets the message and moves on. Quite good, right? Here comes the juicy part:

As I’m leaving, the owner comes to me with a speech more or less like this:

Hey, if your dog is nervous and doesn’t even want to play with other dogs, go somewhere else! Don’t come to the park and ruin other dogs fun.

I heard this and a wave of fury started taking over, but suddenly I think I had a lightbulb moment and switched gears completely.

With the biggest, friendliest smile, I opened my arms as wide as I could and said Ohhhhh! Come here... I want to give you a BIG hug!

With panic in her eyes she backs up, speechless and quickly starts walking away.

I said "Hey, don’t run, I’m so friendly, come on, I only want to give you a hug! I’m friendly I promise... I just want to Hug You!"

Still speechless and backing away with terror now, I said "Wait, You don’t want my friendly hug?"

She yelled No!

I said "Well neither does my dog! Have a nice day.!!!"

As I walked away, I saw her just standing there, speechless and she was leashing her dog!

I think I’ll try this approach more often!

Borrowed from a friend❤️

