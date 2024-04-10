It seems like multiple times per week we're hearing about another food recall. While I'm glad the information is getting out there, you have to wonder how these products are making it to store shelves. I would love to see the inspection process.

There's Another Snack That Has Been Added to the Recall List, Massachusetts Shoppers Take Note

Another food product recently has hit the recall list and it's possible that the item was located in Massachusetts stores. Garden Veggie Snacks recently issued a voluntary recall for its Sensible Portions Veggie Straws (30 ct) snack.

Product Recall Information Via BJ's Letter:

Date: 4/3/2024

Manufacturer: Garden Veggie Snacks

Product Description: Garden Veggie Straws 30 CT Variety Pack (Sea Salt, Cheddar Cheese, Zesty Ranch)

Article Numbers/Product: 293641 Sensible Portions Veggie Straws (30 ct)

UPC Code: 08-29515-32543

Use By/Best By Date: Outer Case: 03SEP24MT, 26AUG24MT, 27AUG24MT, Individual 1 oz. Bag: 27AUG24MT

Dates Sold: 3/19/2024 - 3/29/2024

What Was the Reason for Issuing the Recall?

The reason for the recall is due to an undeclared milk allergen. According to the Mayo Clinic signs and symptoms of milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.

The Snack May Have Been Sold in Massachusetts So Check Your Cupboards

It's possible that the veggie straws were sold to shoppers in Massachusetts as the product was sold at BJ's Wholesale Club. BJ's has 30 locations in Massachusetts including Northborough, Greenfield, Hudson, and Pittsfield. You can find all of the BJ's locations in Massachusetts on the website's store locator.

Is a Refund Available?

There is a refund and you can get yours by contacting the Garden Veggies Snack Company here. For questions and more information, call (866) 993-5748.

