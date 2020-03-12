GB Man Treated for Coronavirus

The Berkshire Eagle is reporting a town resident is in the intensive care unit at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield after testing positive Wednesday for the new coronavirus.

Town Public Health Agent Rebecca Jurczyk said the man had been admitted for "general weakness," and it was not known how he contracted the virus.

It is unclear whether the man is one of the seven presumed positive cases in the Berkshires as reported by the state Department of Public Health.

You can read the entire article by going to The Berkshire Eagle's website.