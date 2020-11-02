Gov. Charlie Baker Announces New Covid-19 Guidelines in Effect Friday

With Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced curfews for some businesses, a crackdown on house parties and new executive orders, including the use wearing of face coverings, at a press conference at the State House this afternoon.

The new guidelines referred to as “Targeted Interventions” go into effect at 12:01 Friday November 6th…

Department of Public Health has issued a stay at home advisory from 10pm to 5am.

An executive order has been signed that requires indoor recreational facilities, theaters, casinos, and any entertainment type venue to close at 9:30PM.

Restaurants need to close table service at 9:30 but carryout service can continue until closing.

Liquor sales at restaurants, package stores, convenient and grocery stores must cease at 9:30pm

Gathering order limits the number of people gathering in private homes to 10 people and 25 people for outdoor gatherings. These gathering also must end by 9:30.

A new face covering order has been signed. Everyone over the age of 5 must wear a face covering in public no matter if you are social distancing or not.

Governor Baker is blaming complacency as the issue driving the spread. He said If cases continue to rise it will cause major issues with healthcare systems and healthcare workers. If we don’t take action we will be in serious trouble.

Baker stated “We will not shut down the economy or shut down schools”. The issue is according to Bake “Too many of us have become complacent in our daily lives.”

The State has experienced more than a week of Covid-19 cases in excess of 1,000 new cases per day. According to Baker, since Labor Day cases have increased by 300%. On Sunday 1,139 new cases were reported with 613 hospitalizations according to State health officials with 113 in intensive care units. It is reported that most of the spread is among young adults between the ages of 18 to 24.

Fifteen cities and towns deemed to be high-risk today had to move back to the first step of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. None of the fifteen cities and towns are in Berkshire County. The closed municipality to the Berkshires is East Longmeadow in Western Mass. Currently 121 municipalities in Mass are considered “high-risk.”

For more information visit the state's Covid-19 website.