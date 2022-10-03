Pittsfield Police Make Arrest In Friday Night Shooting Death

An arraignment will be held today concerning the shooting death of Teddy Cepeda,43, of Pittsfield Friday night.

Pittsfield police after an investigation made the arrest of Desmond Phillip, Friday evening for the murder of the 43-year-old. The investigation went into the early morning hours of Saturday.

After receiving a 911 call Friday night, police responded and went to 27 Church street at 6:30.

Police found the victim Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called and transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died.

A few people who were around the area of the shooting said that they did not hear any gunshots.

After police established probable cause, The Pittsfield Police Department and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office had Phillips arrested

As of this time, the Police Detective Unit is in the process of investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Pittsfield Police Detective Matos at 413-448-9700 ext. 576.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If you live in the Berkshires, did you know that in the Pittsfield area we have had 15 shootings in four and a half months?

Do you feel that shootings are taking an upswing in the area? If so any idea on how to remedy the situation?

I hate to say it but since I have lived in Berkshire county, behavior has taken a violent turn in a city where you used to feel a lot safer.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.