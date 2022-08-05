An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)

It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.

There Was a Convenient Service at the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show Courtesy of Community Health Programs

The car show started out a little bit on the light side which could have been due to the heat but also the fact that people were still at work. Once it hit about 5:30/6 pm, the crowd grew which made Great Barrington the place to be on Thursday night. One convenient aspect of the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show is the fact that Community Health Program's (CHP) mobile health unit was on site so people could get their boosters if they hadn't done so already. CHP provided this service at last year's Main Street Car Show and they brought it back this year which gets a thumbs up from me.

The Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show Wouldn't Be Complete Without the Classic Tunes

Music was another aspect that gave the car show a classic feel as the Olde Yankee Street Rods supplied multiple speakers up and down Main Street, cranking out those feel-good classics from yesteryear. By the way, the Olde Yankee Street Rods have their car show coming up on Sunday, September 4 from 9 am - 3 pm at the Great Barrington VFW with a rain date of Monday, September 5.

The Proceeds from the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show Went to a Very Worthy Cause

Another big plus of offering this car show to the community is the fact that proceeds went toward the Great Barrington Fire Department's Scholarship Fund which benefits local youth in the community. Talk about a win for everybody.

Did You Miss the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show? No Problem

If you missed the car show or even if you did attend it and want to relive some of the beauties that were on display, check out the photo gallery below. Which one is your favorite?

Great Barrington Fire Departrment's Main Street Car Show - Aug. 4, 2022

