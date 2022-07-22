One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.

Another Beloved Berkshire County Car Show is Coming Up at the Beginning of August

Get ready for one of the heavy hitters. You guessed it. The Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 4-9 pm. Main and Railroad Streets will be lined up with a variety of classic cruisers and there will be music by the Olde Yankee Street Roads along with vendors and food options. I have attended this car show for many years in a row now and it is quite the visual. The show really looks cool being held on Main and Railroad Streets.

As a Matter of Fact, Here are Some Photos from Last Year's Car Show in Downtown Great Barrington (more information about this year's car show follows the photo gallery)

Great Barrington Main Street Car Show 2021

Here are Some Sign-Up Details and Other Pieces of Business Related to This Year's Car Show in Downtown Great Barrington

If you are interested in entering your vehicle, it's a $10 donation which by the way benefits the Great Barrington Fire Department Scholarship Fund which is dedicated in memory of Rod Mead. The rain date will be Aug. 11 and if you have any questions or want more information, you can email Chief Burger at cburger@townofgb.org or call (413) 528-0788. By the way last year, the car show ended with a fireworks finale. Will it happen again this year? We'll keep you posted.

