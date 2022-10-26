Live Music and Fun Contests Just in Time for Halloween in Great Barrington

Kids and families all throughout Berkshire County are gearing up for Halloween this coming Monday (Oct. 31). Whether it's picking out the perfect costume for trick-or-treat festivities, handing out candy, or getting creative in the kitchen by baking up some spooky treats (see some ideas below), celebrating Halloween is certainly a high priority. But what about Halloween entertainment options for adults?

If You are Looking to Go Out Dancing While Enjoying Some Halloween Fun, the Town of Great Barrington Has You Covered

Great Barrington will be featuring some live music this Halloween Saturday (10/29) as two top Berkshire County bands will have you ready to dance and party. Shyne will be performing at the Great Barrington VFW on Saturday evening beginning at 8:30 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge, along with costume contests, drink specials, food, and more. In addition, right down the road beginning at 9 p.m. you'll be able to check out Full Burn at Bogie's in Great Barrington. This show is also a $5 cover charge and there will be costume contests with cash prizes.

Can't Decide Which Band to See? No problem, it will be Pretty Easy to Experience Both

This is a great opportunity to celebrate Halloween with two great Berkshire County bands. Since both venues are near each other (both located on South Main Street) you'll be able to start out at one and migrate to the other or jump back and forth throughout the night. Either way, Great Barrington will be the place to be this Saturday evening to get your fill of Halloween festivities. Don't miss Shyne and Full Burn.

