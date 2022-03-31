Popular Berkshire County Trail will Be Getting a Clean-Up Treatment Soon

There's nothing like spring in the Berkshires. Our County is filled with beautiful mountains, rivers, walkways, trails, and more. Berkshire County residents look forward to spring so they can get out and take advantage of everything nature has to offer. Whether it's walking, hiking, fishing, exploring, etc. Berkshire County is a prime destination for outdoor spring activities.

Some work has to be done in the spring in order to keep Berkshire County's outdoor beauty top-notch. An opportunity to keep some Berkshire land in pristine condition is coming up on April 9. That date will be celebrated as a Day of Service by Rotary International.

What Does This Mean Exactly?

This year, Great Barrington Rotary is devoting April 9 to assisting with a spring clean-up event along the Riverfront Trail. As a matter of fact, Great Barrington Rotary is teaming up with Great Barrington Land Conservancy to tackle this clean-up project. The two groups will be preparing the trail for spring usage by the community along with creating the new Tree Walk.

You're invited to join and volunteer in the clean-up effort on April 9 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. You'll be assisting with the removal of invasive plant debris from the trailside, as well as raking the trail of leaves and debris left through the winter. You need to sign up by April 6 which you can do by going here. You will be provided with directions to the site upon registration.

You're asked to wear sturdy closed-toe footwear and make sure you bring gloves, rakes, and insect repellent.

More details about Great Barrington Land Conservancy including news and upcoming events can be found by going here.

