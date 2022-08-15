Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before.

The average public school teacher in Massachusetts spends between $750-$1000 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms. According to the nonprofit Adopt a Classroom, teachers across the country have an average annual classroom budget of $212, for the entire year. And, as any parent will tell you, this is on top of a long list of items students and their families are asked to provide as well. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out.

For the second year in a row, Haddad's is helping Berkshire County teachers with their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists and they're reaching out to the public to nominate their favorites. The auto group has committed to sponsoring eight local educators, gifting them with $500 towards fulfilling their wish lists and they want the community to let them know who needs it.

Berkshire County Teachers are amazing. Last year we were able to help teachers get every day items like markers and books to things that made their classroom more inclusive and welcoming to all. We are excited to be able to do this for our area teachers again this year. George Haddad, President, Haddad Dealerships

Nominating a teacher is easy. Folks are asked to email their nominations to Shannon.Davis@haddadauto.com and make they include the following information: Teacher’s name

Teacher’s email address

Name of the school where they teach

A link to their Amazon Wishlist (Please make sure it is not set to private)

The deadline to submit nominations by is Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12:00 pm.

Teachers selected to receive the $500 donation will be announced on Monday, August 22, 2022.