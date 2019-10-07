Harvest Festival This Weekend: Free Admission

The Farm New Marlborough is hosting a Harvest Festival this Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon – 8pm and admission is free. There will be free farm tours as well.

Make sure you put on your dancing shoes as there will be country dancing from 3:00 – 5:00 with the Kitchen Kaylie Band! Local musicians, food, local artisans, fire pit, sawmill demonstrations, timber framing demonstrations, a petting zoo, an antique tractor show and more will all be featured at the upcoming Harvest Festival! This is your opportunity to support your local farm! Feel free to bring your instruments and sit around the fire after the sun goes down! More info can be found by going here.

The Farm is located at 343 Southfield New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough (The old Kolburne School). There's a nominal parking fee but will be refunded to you if you schedule a time slot to perform.