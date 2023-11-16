Here’s the #1 Healthiest Place to Live in Massachusetts for 2023

It seems like more than ever people are focusing on living a healthy lifestyle. Many people take this into account when selecting a place to live and/or raise a family. For those who may be thinking about making a move to Massachusetts, where health is a priority there's good news as it was recently revealed that Massachusetts was named healthiest state for the third consecutive year according to an article published by Boston University School of Public Health. According to the article, the findings were based on rankings of multiple health measures in the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, the nation’s most comprehensive assessment of community health. You can read more about this by going here.

Where is the Healthiest Place to Live in Massachusetts?

It turns out that the healthiest place to live in Massachusetts is the second healthiest place to live in America. That place according to Niche is the City of Cambridge. Cambridge received an A+ grade for health and fitness from Niche. In addition, Wikipedia states that walking is a popular activity in Cambridge. The site stated the following regarding walking:

In 2000, among U.S. cities with more than 100,000 residents, Cambridge had the highest percentage of commuters who walked to work. Cambridge's major historic squares have changed into modern walking neighborhoods, including traffic calming features based on the needs of pedestrians rather than of motorists.

In addition, Cambridge has many bike paths. The city received an honorable mention in 2006 from Bicycling Magazine as one of the best cities for bicycling. You can get more information regarding the healthy aspects of living in Cambridge along with all of the Niche report card grades of the city including public schools, housing, crime & safety, nightlife, diversity, and more by going here.

