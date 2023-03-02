Tuesday's storm was a little less severe than originally predicted here in The Berkshires. The good news is that for snow lovers, more snow is on the way and it looks to be more than last storm.

Heavy Snow Predicted For Berkshire County On Friday

a man removes snow in winter Astrid860 loading...

Thursday: Generally cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday night: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. High near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.

Saturday: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Saturday night: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Sunday: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday night: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.